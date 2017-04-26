Teen victim, mom of one student accused of racial incident talk at heated Albany school board mee...
There are 2 comments on the San Jose Mercury News story from Wednesday Apr 26, titled Teen victim, mom of one student accused of racial incident talk at heated Albany school board mee.... In it, San Jose Mercury News reports that:
At the podium, an African-American teenager, standing proud, still hurt, maybe a little bit defiant but full of dignity. At the back of the auditorium, the mother of one of the white Albany High School students accused of being involved in racist memes posted to an Instagram account that targeted the girl and several other Albany High students of color.
Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
#1 Thursday Apr 27
So she was raised to be weak and scared of mere pictures. A White student would have asked themselves what they had done to earn such treatment. If Black students could be forced to act the same as Whites, these incidents will be history.
Someone ought to tell her the hard facts about life that nobody revolves around her, that life is supposed to be hard, and if you do something wrong first, there will be consequences. She was likely loud, bossy, nosy, or controlling and earned the appropriate pushback. Sending such memes or whatever doesn't happen in a vacuum. Either someone taught the students this was appropriate, or they had enough of being provoked for no reason by the Black kids.
And yes, I am assuming for now, but we well all know more as the story unfolds. And despite my above comments, I hope everyone involved finds the peace they need.
You sound very lowkey biased bordering on racism. I really don't care but this is nonsense.
