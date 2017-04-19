Expulsion issue generates more Albany schools controversy
Expulsion proceedings for students involved in a series of racial incidents last month at Albany High School will not be turned over to an independent panel, the Albany school board decided this week. The unanimous decision came at the end of another contentious meeting April 18. District policies give the board the option of hearing expulsion proceedings itself or turning them over to an independent panel.
