Vicar slammed for putting kids' seats in Bedfordshire church
Canon Lynda Klimas installed a small plastic table and chairs in the chapel area so small children could play with toys and books during services at Maulden's St Mary the Virgin. Kevin Sims has taken his grievance to the Bishop of St Albans, the Rt Rev Alan Smith, who must now conduct a vdisciplinary hearing.
