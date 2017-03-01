Nanny state strikes again: Soda tax m...

Nanny state strikes again: Soda tax making a comeback, putting Americans out of work

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Washington Times

Soda taxes are making a comeback - and with it, jobs are being lost and city revenue targets are being missed as people pull back from buying the beverages. In November, San Francisco, Oakland and Albany, California; Boulder, Colorado; and Cook County, Illinois, all passed soda taxes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l... 11 min Knoxxie 419
News For transgender victims, respect starts with us... 42 min Inquisitor 47
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr Granny is a fruit... 20,865
More Russians In Government 5 hr Agent Orange Orifice 1
News Breitbart speaker at Berkeley stirs debate over... 20 hr zio-dbl std 3
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 20 hr XVE 17,462
News Milo Yiannopoulos, Larry Wilmore go head-to-hea... Wed C Kersey 15
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
 

Albany, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,923 • Total comments across all topics: 279,280,921

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC