Nanny state strikes again: Soda tax making a comeback, putting Americans out of work
Soda taxes are making a comeback - and with it, jobs are being lost and city revenue targets are being missed as people pull back from buying the beverages. In November, San Francisco, Oakland and Albany, California; Boulder, Colorado; and Cook County, Illinois, all passed soda taxes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|11 min
|Knoxxie
|419
|For transgender victims, respect starts with us...
|42 min
|Inquisitor
|47
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Granny is a fruit...
|20,865
|More Russians In Government
|5 hr
|Agent Orange Orifice
|1
|Breitbart speaker at Berkeley stirs debate over...
|20 hr
|zio-dbl std
|3
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|20 hr
|XVE
|17,462
|Milo Yiannopoulos, Larry Wilmore go head-to-hea...
|Wed
|C Kersey
|15
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC