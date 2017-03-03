Albany/El Cerrito/Kensington briefs: Post-storm cleanup at March 5 at ...

Albany/El Cerrito/Kensington briefs: ...

Friday Mar 3 Read more: Contra Costa Times

The Kensington Symphony Orchestra will perform the program Eastern Euro Rhapsody for its first concert of the new year at 8 p.m. March 4 at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Berkeley. Groups are teaming for a big Albany Beach cleanup from 1 to 3 p.m. March 5 to remove trash and debris left by recent storms.

Albany, CA

