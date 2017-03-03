Albany/El Cerrito/Kensington briefs: Post-storm cleanup at March 5 at ...
The Kensington Symphony Orchestra will perform the program Eastern Euro Rhapsody for its first concert of the new year at 8 p.m. March 4 at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Berkeley. Groups are teaming for a big Albany Beach cleanup from 1 to 3 p.m. March 5 to remove trash and debris left by recent storms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|53 min
|mexico
|20,913
|My Word: Richmond's impeachment vote just makes...
|2 hr
|fat aunty
|2
|Tight budgets could complicate Sessions' vow to...
|Wed
|anonymous
|3
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|Tue
|Knoxxie
|499
|ONLY on 4: Chaos at Oakland carnival caught on ...
|Tue
|billbonopind
|1
|For transgender victims, respect starts with us...
|Mar 11
|Inquisitor
|64
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Mar 10
|Jim_Bakker
|17,464
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC