U.S. city hails fiscal buzz from controversial soda tax

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney says the city's sweetened-beverage tax raised $5.7 million in January, more than double what city officials had projected. Kenney's announcement Thursday comes a day after some supermarkets and beverage distributors said they're gearing up for layoffs after seeing beverage sales fall by 30 percent to 50 percent.

