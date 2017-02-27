U.S. city hails fiscal buzz from controversial soda tax
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney says the city's sweetened-beverage tax raised $5.7 million in January, more than double what city officials had projected. Kenney's announcement Thursday comes a day after some supermarkets and beverage distributors said they're gearing up for layoffs after seeing beverage sales fall by 30 percent to 50 percent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|8 min
|slick willie expl...
|365
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|democrat
|20,857
|For transgender victims, respect starts with us...
|18 hr
|Dudley
|40
|Milo Yiannopoulos, Larry Wilmore go head-to-hea...
|Mon
|Death on 2 Legs
|14
|New Oakland Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick's hig...
|Mon
|JustPharts
|2
|Advocates Criticize Alameda Sheriff's Cooperati...
|Mon
|IwasborninOakland...
|1
|Treadway: Exhibition spotlights Berkeley mud fl... (May '16)
|May '16
|Sheri
|1
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC