The Albany Unified School District last week announced it is a "Safe Haven School District."

Wednesday Feb 1

"In this time of uncertainty, anxiety, and fear, I want to assure our AUSD families that we are committed to protecting the right of every student to attend public schools, regardless of the immigration status of the student or of the student's family members," district Superintendent Val Williams wrote. "AUSD is committed to providing our students with a high quality public education in a safe and nurturing environment, and we join our immigrant families and share their concerns about possible changes in federal policies.

