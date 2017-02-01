Man who helped foreigner give to Obam...

Man who helped foreigner give to Obama group gets probation

37 min ago

A New Jersey man who pleaded guilty to helping funnel an $80,000 campaign contribution from a foreign source to a fundraising committee for former President Barack Obama was sentenced to a year of probation Thursday. Bilal Shehu, of Paramus, was sentenced in federal court in Newark.

