1 hr ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Glenda Richardson, 65, Casey Co., KY Glenda was a motel manager and a member of Willow Springs United Methodist Church/Highway Church of the Nazarene Albany. She was a native of Clinton County, KY, and a resident of Liberty, KY, at the time of her death.

