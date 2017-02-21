Ex-Livermore cop implicated in sex scandal takes plea deal
Daniel Black, a former Livermore police officer, pleaded no contest Thursday to one count of engaging in lewd conduct in public. Daniel Black, a former Livermore police officer, pleaded no contest Thursday to one count of engaging in lewd conduct in public.
