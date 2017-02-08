Bulgaria Wants Recognition for Ethnic Kin in Albania
Bulgaria's European Parliament deputies want the chamber to discuss the issue of the Bulgarian minority in Albania, and managed to get the question included in the draft resolution on Albania scheduled for debate on 14 February, Balkan Insight reports . Andrey Kovachev, a deputy for the center-right European People's Party grouping, says ethnic Bulgarians in eastern Albania number from 50,000 to 100,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Transitions Online.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 min
|Buck Rohde
|20,817
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|7 hr
|Tia
|17,461
|Jill Marie Abbott (Jun '13)
|7 hr
|bawheeleraticloudcom
|19
|Major global warming study again questioned, ag...
|8 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|15
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|13 hr
|Dudley
|391
|Milo Yiannopoulos' UC Berkeley talk canceled
|Tue
|jaykayel
|21
|Whoopi Goldberg to Rioting Berkeley Protesters:...
|Tue
|Sandra ahumada
|5
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC