Black and Puerto Rican Legislators hold annual conference

Saturday Feb 18

The New York State Association of Black and Puerto Rican Legislators has convened for its 46th annual conference weekend of seminars, music, receptions and awards in Albany. Saturday's schedule will include dozens of workshops at the Legislative Office Building and a concert from Big Daddy Kane at the Concert Empire State Plaza.

