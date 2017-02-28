Berkeley, A Look Back: Japanese residents removed from city 75 years ago
"The 1940 US Census gives Berkeley an 'all Japanese' population of 1,319 and Albany 12. Of these, 859 are American born a of the 460 Japanese nationals here 235 are male and 225 females." The March 6, 1942 Gazette carried this picture of the new UC cyclotron under construction, but noted planned research there "has become a military secret."
