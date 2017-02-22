Albany residents ask for 'sanctuary c...

Albany residents ask for 'sanctuary city' declaration

Wednesday Feb 22 Read more: Inside Bay Area

More than a dozen people came to the City Council meeting Feb. 21 with a clear message - they want Albany to declare itself a "sanctuary city" in the wake of Donald Trump's inauguration as president. An ordinance was not on the agenda and won't be for at least a month.

