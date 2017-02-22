Albany residents ask for 'sanctuary city' declaration
More than a dozen people came to the City Council meeting Feb. 21 with a clear message - they want Albany to declare itself a "sanctuary city" in the wake of Donald Trump's inauguration as president. An ordinance was not on the agenda and won't be for at least a month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|Marta
|20,853
|For transgender victims, respect starts with us...
|10 hr
|Dudley
|40
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|10 hr
|Mick
|358
|Milo Yiannopoulos, Larry Wilmore go head-to-hea...
|16 hr
|Death on 2 Legs
|14
|New Oakland Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick's hig...
|21 hr
|JustPharts
|2
|Advocates Criticize Alameda Sheriff's Cooperati...
|22 hr
|IwasborninOakland...
|1
|In-depth: Marijuana equity in the "Green Rush"
|Feb 23
|eye dint say dat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC