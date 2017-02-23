Albany/El Cerrito/Kensington briefs: El Cerrito man pleads guilty in...
Albany and El Cerrito residents have until the Feb. 27 deadline to apply for seismic upgrade rebates of up to $3,000. An El Cerrito man pleaded guilty Feb. 14 to aggravated identity theft and conspiring to steal government funds, according to an announcement from U.S. Attorney Brian J. Stretch and Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Stuart M. Goldberg of the Justice Department's Tax Division.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|For transgender victims, respect starts with us...
|1 hr
|TerriB1
|48
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|1 hr
|Knoxxie
|429
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|Granny is a fruit...
|20,865
|More Russians In Government
|9 hr
|Agent Orange Orifice
|1
|Breitbart speaker at Berkeley stirs debate over...
|Thu
|zio-dbl std
|3
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Thu
|XVE
|17,462
|Milo Yiannopoulos, Larry Wilmore go head-to-hea...
|Wed
|C Kersey
|15
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC