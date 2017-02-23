Albany/El Cerrito/Kensington briefs: ...

Albany/El Cerrito/Kensington briefs: El Cerrito man pleads guilty in...

Albany and El Cerrito residents have until the Feb. 27 deadline to apply for seismic upgrade rebates of up to $3,000. An El Cerrito man pleaded guilty Feb. 14 to aggravated identity theft and conspiring to steal government funds, according to an announcement from U.S. Attorney Brian J. Stretch and Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Stuart M. Goldberg of the Justice Department's Tax Division.

