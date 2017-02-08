Albany approves resource center pilot...

Albany approves resource center pilot program

Wednesday Feb 8 Read more: Inside Bay Area

Funds for a pilot Community Resource Center at the United Methodist Church were approved Feb. 6 by the City Council. The one-year program will allow people to come on a drop-in basis for information on various community services available, including those for homeless people.

