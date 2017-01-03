'They were truly despicable offences of the most appalling type': Brothers jailed for involvement...
Two brothers from Watford have been jailed for a total of 21 years for their involvement in distraction burglaries across the south east of England. Prosecutor Neil King told St Albans crown court that 19 homes were targeted between August and October 2014.
