Protest in pink: Hundreds join Women's March in Albany

Wednesday Jan 25

Maybe it wasn't hundreds of thousands of people, but the area in front of Ocean View Elementary School was filled with protesters young and old on the morning of Jan. 21 as Albany held its own Women's March. Several hundred women, girls and their supporters gathered in front of the school, then marched up Buchanan Street.

