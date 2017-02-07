Members of ALO & Brothers Comatose Co...

Members of ALO & Brothers Comatose Come Together For Paige Clem's 'Songs About Something'

Charismatic San Francisco singer-songwriter and music industry vet Paige Clem presided over an impressive installment of her Songs About Something: Old, New Borrowed & Blue series on January 5. The live event, which she hosts monthly, includes a roundtable of prominent local musicians who perform an old and new song of their own, a cover tune, and a blues number. The setting: the lively Ivy Room in Albany, California just a few paces from the colorful East Bay community of Berkeley.

