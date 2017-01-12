Goodrick Avenue Bay Trail Gap Closure...

Goodrick Avenue Bay Trail Gap Closure Project Available for Comment

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 12 Read more: City of Richmond

On January 12, 2017, the City of Richmond Planning Division released the Draft Initial Study/Mitigated Negative Declaration for the Goodrick Avenue Bay Trail Gap Closure Project. The City of Richmond proposes to construct a 0.3-mile Class I bicycle and pedestrian trail along the eastern side of Goodrick Avenue, north of Richmond Parkway .

Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l... 1 hr slick willie expl... 315
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr melvin perez 20,800
Looking for bull riding practice pens (Dec '07) Jan 29 Chawk 236
News Why Donald Trump may not be able to close sanct... Jan 27 tomin cali 24
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Jan 27 Brittle Fingers 17,460
To all of you Raiders fans out there in Oakland... Jan 26 Local 10
News Treadway: Exhibition spotlights Berkeley mud fl... (May '16) May '16 Sheri 1
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Albany, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,819 • Total comments across all topics: 278,465,966

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC