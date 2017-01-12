Goodrick Avenue Bay Trail Gap Closure Project Available for Comment
On January 12, 2017, the City of Richmond Planning Division released the Draft Initial Study/Mitigated Negative Declaration for the Goodrick Avenue Bay Trail Gap Closure Project. The City of Richmond proposes to construct a 0.3-mile Class I bicycle and pedestrian trail along the eastern side of Goodrick Avenue, north of Richmond Parkway .
Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Richmond.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|1 hr
|slick willie expl...
|315
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|melvin perez
|20,800
|Looking for bull riding practice pens (Dec '07)
|Jan 29
|Chawk
|236
|Why Donald Trump may not be able to close sanct...
|Jan 27
|tomin cali
|24
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Jan 27
|Brittle Fingers
|17,460
|To all of you Raiders fans out there in Oakland...
|Jan 26
|Local
|10
|Treadway: Exhibition spotlights Berkeley mud fl... (May '16)
|May '16
|Sheri
|1
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC