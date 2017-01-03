film, tv & radio
"Arc of Justice." Kol Hadash Bagel Brunch screening of documentary about the history of New Communities Inc., an American cooperative farming endeavor for black farmers inspired by the Israeli kibbutz system.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jewish News Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Sends Christie to NKorea?
|Tue
|Ã°ÂŸÂ™ÂƒoÃ°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ
|3
|Rodney Roberts aka Tyler
|Tue
|RiccardoFire
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Tue
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Happy birthday to Colo: Oldest gorilla in US tu...
|Tue
|Go Blue Forever
|22
|Why it Matters: Income inequality
|Jan 2
|Secret Sources
|357
|Solar And Wind Energy May Be Nice, But How Can ... (Apr '16)
|Dec 28
|Solarman
|16
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Dec 26
|Brittle Fingers
|17,457
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC