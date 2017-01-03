film, tv & radio

1 hr ago

"Arc of Justice." Kol Hadash Bagel Brunch screening of documentary about the history of New Communities Inc., an American cooperative farming endeavor for black farmers inspired by the Israeli kibbutz system.

