Ex-con gets eight years in prison for assaulting Albany officer with beer bottle
An Albany man was sentenced Friday to eight years in state prison for striking an Albany police officer in the head with a 40-ounce beer bottle, causing major cuts and a concussion. Adam Kalani Jones, 41, was on parole for a gross vehicular manslaughter conviction for killing a UC Berkeley graduate student over a decade ago when he assaulted Sgt.
