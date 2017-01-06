Ex-con gets eight years in prison for...

Ex-con gets eight years in prison for assaulting Albany officer with beer bottle

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 6 Read more: Inside Bay Area

An Albany man was sentenced Friday to eight years in state prison for striking an Albany police officer in the head with a 40-ounce beer bottle, causing major cuts and a concussion. Adam Kalani Jones, 41, was on parole for a gross vehicular manslaughter conviction for killing a UC Berkeley graduate student over a decade ago when he assaulted Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News San Pablo police commander arrested in DUI stop (May '15) 9 hr Anon 8
News After deadly Oakland fire, Santa Ana takes a lo... 20 hr Dudley 2
News Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12) Jan 8 Human 177
News Scandal-tainted Oakland police department gets ... Jan 5 inbred Genius 1
Trump Sends Christie to NKorea? Jan 3 Ã°ÂŸÂ™ÂƒoÃ°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ 3
Rodney Roberts aka Tyler Jan 3 RiccardoFire 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jan 3 Now_What- 20,767
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
 

Albany, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,672 • Total comments across all topics: 277,817,721

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC