Berkeley creek restoration boosted by grant

The portion of Codornices Creek to be restored with the help of a $400,000 grant from the state Department of Water Resources is west of Kains Avenue and south of Dartmouth Street, adjacent to the low-income Creekside Apartments, and includes parts of Albany and Berkeley. A section of Codornices Creek, which forms the Albany-Berkeley border, will be restored with the help of a $400,000 grant from the state Department of Water Resources BERKELEY - A portion of Codornices Creek will be restored with the help of a $400,000 grant from the state Department of Water Resources.

