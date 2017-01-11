Berkeley briefs: District 4 election;...

Berkeley briefs: District 4 election; presentation on 'Past and Future of Holy Hill'

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: Inside Bay Area

"The Past and Future of Holy Hill," is this month's Round Table discussion at the Hillside Club, 2286 Cedar St., taking place at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 25. The two candidates seeking to fill a vacant City Council seat in a March 7 special election broadly agree that affordable housing, environmental issues and the viability of local businesses are among the most daunting challenges facing the city. Ben Gould, an environmental analyst and researcher, and Kate Harrison, an international justice advisor, both have served on several city commissions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l... 1 hr The Wookie 261
Missing teen in Richmond 15 hr Fearless in Antioch 2
News Los Gatos man slain in East Oakland identified (Mar '16) Mon Dudley 16
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Mon Voyeur 17,459
News Treadway: Exhibition spotlights Berkeley mud fl... (May '16) May '16 Sheri 1
Harold W. Castle (Jul '15) Jul '15 Harold Castle 1
Urban Farmers Rally to Stop Destruction of Hist... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Janna 1
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Albany, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,482 • Total comments across all topics: 278,235,424

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC