Albany musician contributes to soundtrack of upcoming documentary

Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: Inside Bay Area

Lee Waterman has been a working musician for a long time, but has never had his music on a soundtrack before. That's about to change as one of his songs - "Olhos Verdes" - will be featured in the upcoming documentary, "The Artist in Society: Talking with Hershell West."

