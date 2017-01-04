Albany musician contributes to soundtrack of upcoming documentary
Lee Waterman has been a working musician for a long time, but has never had his music on a soundtrack before. That's about to change as one of his songs - "Olhos Verdes" - will be featured in the upcoming documentary, "The Artist in Society: Talking with Hershell West."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|Sun
|Human
|177
|Scandal-tainted Oakland police department gets ...
|Jan 5
|inbred Genius
|1
|Trump Sends Christie to NKorea?
|Jan 3
|Ã°ÂŸÂ™ÂƒoÃ°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ
|3
|Rodney Roberts aka Tyler
|Jan 3
|RiccardoFire
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Happy birthday to Colo: Oldest gorilla in US tu...
|Jan 3
|Go Blue Forever
|22
|Why it Matters: Income inequality
|Jan 2
|Secret Sources
|357
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC