Albany/El Cerrito/Kensington briefs: ...

Albany/El Cerrito/Kensington briefs: Abelson to be speaker at chamber lunch

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: Inside Bay Area

A section of Codornices Creek, which forms the Albany-Berkeley border, will be restored with the help of a $400,000 grant from the state Department of Water Resources The annual crab feed at St. Mary's College High School will be held at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 4 at the school campus at historic Peralta Park on the Berkeley/Albany border. The menu includes cracked crab or chicken, salad, pasta, and coffee, and there will be cocktails for sale and items on auction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
To all of you Raiders fans out there in Oakland... 19 hr elmwoodero 8
News Vallejo a feels the Berna during candidatea s s... (Jan '16) Sat smhsidewys 8
Las Vegas will get the Chargers instead of the ... Fri Local 5
Charles Barkley opposes Raiders relocation beca... Fri Local 1
NFL Rejects Fortress Group's Latest Oakland Sta... Fri Local 3
Raiders Fri Local 4
Raiders to withdraw the deal on moving the team... Fri Local 5
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Cuba
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
 

Albany, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,433 • Total comments across all topics: 277,938,706

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC