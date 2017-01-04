Albany again devotes week to community service
The city will participate in the Martin Luther King Commit to Serve Expo for the ninth year, beginning Jan. 9. The national program is designed to encourage people to volunteer for service and charitable organizations on or around the national holiday. The slogan for the movement is, "Make it a day on, not a day off."
