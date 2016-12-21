Talented chefs, amazing treats dishes up success for Culinary Fusion 2016
Hundreds of residents and tourists alike, gathered at the Meeting of The Minds: Culinary Fusion Expo 2016 to taste the wide array of delicious food and drinks that were being offered to them. However, they were not the only persons looking forward to the event; a number of local food and beverage vendors contributed, greatly, to the success of the Expo, which was held on Saturday, November 26 at the Grand Lucayan.
