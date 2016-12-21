Philly's soda tax could help kids and take some of the fizz out...
Recent data by the Centers for Disease control reveal that a staggering 70.4 percent of all Americans, more than seven in 10, are overweight or obese. But just 36 percent of respondents to a recent Gallup poll think they have weight problems.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|15 hr
|I despise most pe...
|20,755
|Solar And Wind Energy May Be Nice, But How Can ... (Apr '16)
|Wed
|Solarman
|16
|Why it Matters: Income inequality
|Dec 27
|Engineer
|356
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Dec 26
|Brittle Fingers
|17,457
|Oakland: Man and girlfriend charged in kidnappi... (Apr '15)
|Dec 25
|Tommy T
|8
|Looking for bull riding practice pens (Dec '07)
|Dec 25
|deb2
|235
|Happy birthday to Colo: Oldest gorilla in US tu...
|Dec 24
|Animal Slavery
|17
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC