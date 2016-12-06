Oakland fire victims: Donna Kellogg, 32, future healer

A Facebook photo of Donna Kellogg, 32, of Oakland, one of the 33 killed in a warehouse fire in Oakland, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016. Donna Kellogg, a 32-year-old Oakland resident, was described by Josh Howes, an old boyfriend who went to the fire scene early Sunday, as a "super awesome, fiery, intelligent redhead who wanted to be a healer."

