Lawsuit demands Caltrans stop seizing property in homeless sweeps
A number of civil rights groups in the Bay Area filed a lawsuit against Caltrans Tuesday for the confiscation and the illegal trashing of people's personal property during encampment sweeps. Vicky Pfeifer rolls her belongings across the eastbound on-ramp after Caltrans and CHP officers clear out a homeless encampment on Gilman Street below Interstate 80 in Berkeley, Calif.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Happy birthday to Colo: Oldest gorilla in US tu...
|11 hr
|Animal Slavery
|17
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Fri
|Voyeur
|17,455
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Fri
|Dudley
|20,741
|Munchies' Hamburgers???? (Jun '13)
|Fri
|Logging rr
|29
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|Fri
|Tango1676
|176
|Sarah Palin to run F B I ?
|Dec 21
|Fear ISIS
|3
|For transgender victims, respect starts with us...
|Dec 19
|Inquisitor
|27
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC