El Cerrito: Stranger attempts to lure Albany teen away from Peet's Coffee
A female high school student was the victim of a luring attempt by a stranger last week at the Peet's Coffee on San Pablo Avenue, officials said. The student reported that while at the cafe, she thought a man was looking at her in an uncomfortable way, said Albany Unified school district officials in an email sent to parents and educators in the community.
