Berkeley, A Look Back: Local sailor among Pearl Harbor casualties
Seventy five years ago, as locals continued to cope with the sudden advent of war on Dec. 16, 1941, the city issued a list of "supplies that each person in Berkeley should have in his house in order to combat incendiary bombs." The list the Berkeley Daily Gazette published on page one included "a garden hose with a nozzle that will cast either a spray or a hard stream," inside faucet connections suitable for garden hoses to fight fire indoors, "a supply of dry sand," a water bucket, "a long handled shovel, a light ax of hatchet" and a flashlight.
