The Miracle of the Espresso
These days, Des Moines has a showcase area known as the Western Gateway that includes Papajohn Sculpture Park and downtown anchors like Centro restaurant. Yet, 15 years ago much of the area was badly dilapidated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cityview Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Happy birthday to Colo: Oldest gorilla in US tu...
|11 hr
|Animal Slavery
|17
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Fri
|Voyeur
|17,455
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Fri
|Dudley
|20,741
|Munchies' Hamburgers???? (Jun '13)
|Fri
|Logging rr
|29
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|Fri
|Tango1676
|176
|Sarah Palin to run F B I ?
|Dec 21
|Fear ISIS
|3
|For transgender victims, respect starts with us...
|Dec 19
|Inquisitor
|27
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC