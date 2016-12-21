Shaki to host 34th session of TURKSOY Permanent Council
Shaki, the ancient and beautiful region of Azerbaijan, will host the 34th session of the Permanent Council of the International Organization of Turkic Culture , Azertac reported. The Permanent Council will review its activity over the last year, current and new projects, and discuss ways of expanding cultural relations between the member states.
