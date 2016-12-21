Looking Back: War abroad, happy at home; Rockya s...
Despite rising inflation throughout the country and wars raging overseas, Albanians celebrated a generally happy and problem-free Thanksgiving, with pleasant weather after a soaking rain the day before. The city's institutions - including the Albany Orphan Asylum, the Lathrop Memorial, the Trinity Episcopal Church Settlement, the jail, the almshouse, the homes for aged men and women, the Humane Society and the Hospital for Incurables - had special meals and programs for their clientele and inmates.
