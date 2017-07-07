Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Latham visits Alamogordo
Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Latham visits Alamogordo to talk tourism Latham steps in for Gov. Martinez to announce New Mexico saw a 1 mil visitor increase in 2016. Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://www.alamogordonews.com/story/news/local/2017/07/07/cabinet-secretary-rebecca-latham-visits-alamogordo-talk-tourism/456503001/ Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Latham spoke at the New Mexico Museum of Space History on Thursday about New Mexico's tourism numbers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alamogordo Daily News.
Add your comments below
Alamogordo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump flees to France
|25 min
|Good Luck
|6
|Iraq declares sucess in Mosul
|28 min
|Ralph
|23
|Collusion
|32 min
|Ralph
|13
|Dems Don't Get It !
|33 min
|Ralph
|47
|Impeachment
|37 min
|Ralph
|10
|The American People Spoke
|4 hr
|Ralph
|7
|Gitmo
|6 hr
|Ralph
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alamogordo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC