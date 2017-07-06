Burkes Outlet moving to Hastings location The new Burkes Outlet location will open some time in September. Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://www.alamogordonews.com/story/news/local/community/2017/07/06/burkes-outlet-moving-hastings-location/457573001/ Burkes Outlet recently announced that is moving from White Sands Mall to the empty Hastings location, 805 N White Sands Blvd. The store will open sometime in September.

