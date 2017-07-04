To commemorate Blake's birthday on July 9, Blake's Lotaburger will be giving away free Birthday Cake Shakes to the first 50 people in line. Blake's Lotaburger celebrates 65th birthday To commemorate Blake's birthday on July 9, Blake's Lotaburger will be giving away free Birthday Cake Shakes to the first 50 people in line.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alamogordo Daily News.