Alamogordo celebrates Fourth of July The Statute of Liberty tosses candy to children during the Fourth of July parade on Saturday. Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://a-dnews.co/2tym3nI Holloman Air Force Base's 49th Wing Commander Houston Cantwell and his family lead the parade alongside Mayor Richard Boss.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alamogordo Daily News.