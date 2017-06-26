Victoria Parker models to land a cove...

Victoria Parker models to land a cover of Jetset Magazine

Monday Jun 26 Read more: Alamogordo Daily News

Victoria Parker of Alamogordo is asking for the community's help to continue voting for her to land on the cover of Jetset Magazine and win $100,000 and other prizes.

