Twelfth Judicial District announces vacancy

Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://www.alamogordonews.com/story/news/local/2017/06/23/12-th-judicial-district-court-announces-judge-vacancy/421393001/ ALAMOGORDO - The 12th Judicial District Court is looking to fill a vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Jerry H. Ritter Jr. on Sept. 1. Alfred Mathewson, Chair of the 12th Judicial District Court Judicial Nominating Commission, invites applications for this position from lawyers who meet the statutory qualifications in Article VI, Section 28 of the New Mexico Constitution.

