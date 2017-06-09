Thunderstorm wreaks havoc on Alamogordo
Thunderstorm wreaks havoc on Alamogordo A downburst from a thunderstorm created 60 mph winds that downed trees and snapped a billboard in half. Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://www.alamogordonews.com/story/news/local/2017/06/09/thunderstorm-wreaks-havoc-alamogordo/381944001/ In the aftermath of Wednesday's storm, a billboard in the parking lot of the White Sands Mall was snapped in half by 60 mph winds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alamogordo Daily News.
Add your comments below
Alamogordo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sore Losers
|5 hr
|The
|6
|Economy is Soaring
|5 hr
|I thought
|7
|Trump supporters be like.
|6 hr
|Good Luck
|2
|Chump Joke of the Day (Oct '16)
|7 hr
|Ralph
|505
|Quotes from famous people.
|7 hr
|Ralph
|198
|More Hillary lies.
|7 hr
|Ralph
|46
|Furious Veterans Ran This Brilliant Ad On Fox N...
|15 hr
|Dittoe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alamogordo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC