Suspect charged in standoff at pistac...

Suspect charged in standoff at pistachio farm anda

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Carlsbad Current-Argus

Kaleb J. Scroggins is charged in McGinn's pistachio farm standoff near Alsmogord and held without bail on probation violations. Suspect charged in standoff at pistachio farm and Alamogordo shooting Kaleb J. Scroggins is charged in McGinn's pistachio farm standoff near Alsmogord and held without bail on probation violations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Carlsbad Current-Argus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alamogordo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
"put some pork on your fork" 6 min Good Luck 17
I Listened... 45 min yeah 83
McConnell Won’t Show Anyone The Trumpcare Bill. 2 hr Dittoe 3
Mueller hires more lawyers 2 hr Dittoe 14
The Trump Administration Has Just Admitted That... 2 hr Dittoe 1
Dems Don't Get It ! 3 hr Good Luck 5
Married 35 years today 12 hr Good Luck 5
See all Alamogordo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alamogordo Forum Now

Alamogordo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alamogordo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Alamogordo, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,969 • Total comments across all topics: 281,928,286

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC