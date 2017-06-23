State Engineer Backs Ranchers' Rights...

State Engineer Backs Ranchers' Rights Over Endangered Mice

Friday Jun 23 Read more: The Daily Caller

New Mexico's state engineer Tom Blaine is granting ranchers access to surface water in the Lincoln National Forest after the federal government began fencing off streams and lakes to protect an endangered species of mice. Blaine is dispensing licenses protecting ranchers' rights to surface water that have been in continuous use for watering livestock since before 1907, when New Mexico's water code was adopted, according to a June 9 order .

