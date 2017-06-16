Sen. Martin Heinrich's staff to host office hours Constituent meetings are planned in Alamogordo, Lordsburg and Mesilla. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://www.lcsun-news.com/story/news/politics/2017/06/16/sen-martin-heinrichs-staff-host-office-hours/405360001/ U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., speaks with constituents on Monday, April 17, 2017, during a town hall meeting at the Las Cruces Convention Center.

