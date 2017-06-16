PNM warns Alamogordo residents of new...

PNM warns Alamogordo residents of new scam

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Alamogordo Daily News

PNM warns Alamogordo residents of new scam Scammers are targeting Alamogordo PNM customers and asking for immediate payment of overdue bills. Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://www.alamogordonews.com/story/news/local/2017/06/16/pnm-warns-alamogordo-residents-new-scam/404564001/ PNM made a statement Thursday evening that Alamogordo residents had been the targets of a scam.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alamogordo Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alamogordo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pistachio Weenie 39 min Sabu 1
Six resign from presidential HIV/AIDS council b... 1 hr Dittoe 1
I Listened... 2 hr Dittoe 77
Fake News 3 hr Dittoe 18
Draining the Swamp 3 hr Dittoe 12
Climate Agreement ( Paris) 7 hr None 3
The Radical Left 7 hr None 15
See all Alamogordo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alamogordo Forum Now

Alamogordo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alamogordo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Alamogordo, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,175 • Total comments across all topics: 281,850,968

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC