PNM warns Alamogordo residents of new scam
PNM warns Alamogordo residents of new scam Scammers are targeting Alamogordo PNM customers and asking for immediate payment of overdue bills. Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://www.alamogordonews.com/story/news/local/2017/06/16/pnm-warns-alamogordo-residents-new-scam/404564001/ PNM made a statement Thursday evening that Alamogordo residents had been the targets of a scam.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alamogordo Daily News.
Add your comments below
Alamogordo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pistachio Weenie
|39 min
|Sabu
|1
|Six resign from presidential HIV/AIDS council b...
|1 hr
|Dittoe
|1
|I Listened...
|2 hr
|Dittoe
|77
|Fake News
|3 hr
|Dittoe
|18
|Draining the Swamp
|3 hr
|Dittoe
|12
|Climate Agreement ( Paris)
|7 hr
|None
|3
|The Radical Left
|7 hr
|None
|15
Find what you want!
Search Alamogordo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC