NMSU receives $4.5M for Upward Bound Programs Upward Bound Programs help low-income and first-generation students attend and graduate from college. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://www.lcsun-news.com/story/news/education/nmsu/2017/06/15/nmsu-receives-4-5-m-upward-bound-programs/400478001/ LAS CRUCES - The United States Department of Education has awarded New Mexico State University $4.5 million in federal grants for the Upward Bound Programs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.