NMDOT to begin tunnel reinforcement on July 13 Night-time closures will be Sunday through Thursday between the hours of 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://www.alamogordonews.com/story/news/local/2017/06/30/nmdot-begin-tunnel-reinforcement-july-13/444068001/ Work on the U.S. Highway 82 tunnel will begin on July 13. Crews will work Sunday through Thursday between the hours of 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. CLOUDCROFT - The New Mexico Department of Transportation will begin construction on the U.S. Highway 82 tunnel starting July 13. The tunnel, built in 1949, will undergo ceiling reinforcement efforts and drainage improvements during this project. NMDOT said the work will cost $3 million.

