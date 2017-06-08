New Taco Bell coming in the fall

New Taco Bell coming in the fall

Thursday Read more: Ruidoso News

New Taco Bell will go up on vacant lot on U.S. 70 and franchise owners hope for a grand opening no later than early November Agent Eric Collins goes over details of the new restaurant on U.S. 70 while Taco Bell franchise holders from left, Dominic and Adam Stokes, sit in the back with Taco Bell consultant Juan Hernandez.

